Dubai: Two jailed after security guard catches them stealing from store where they worked

Two Asian workers have been jailed for stealing products worth Dh170,000 from the cooperative society in which they worked.
According to police records, the manager of the store in Jumeirah filed a report stating that the security guard at the store had found that workers were stealing goods and hiding them inside an empty water box.
The guard reviewed surveillance cameras inside the facility and saw one of the workers collect products and take them to a corner, filling an empty water box with the stolen goods. The other one then entered the store and bought the box.
They both were arrested and interrogated. The first defendant admitted that he asked the second to put the stolen goods in the box so that he could buy it, re-sell the products, and split the profits. The second also admitted to his participation in the crime.
They both have been convicted and sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation. They have also been fined Dh170,000. The verdict was upheld by the Court of Appeal.
