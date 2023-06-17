Dubai: Sports champion arrested over illegal drug trade for a second time

He was previously sentenced to life imprisonment but was released 13 years later — only to be caught selling narcotics again

A sports champion, who was released after spending 13 years in jail for selling drugs, was busted by Dubai Police for a second time, according to report by Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

According to authorities, the sportsman used his good reputation and connections with a large number of people to continue his trade on the sly.

Dubai Police detailed how the man used to train youngsters in his gym and would get to know them very well. He targeted people with fame and social status to build himself a wealthy and powerful social circle.

From his close associates, he carefully chose three promoters of his business on whom he imposed strict conditions including following a healthy lifestyle, not using any drugs and having a spot-free criminal record.

Despite this achievements, the champion was looking for a quick way to make money to spend on a lavish life. That is how he started trading drugs along with other dealers from a neighbouring country. He hid the banned substances in horse supplies, confident that he would get away with it.

But once Dubai Police got a clue about his activity, they laid a trap for him. His promoters were arrested and officers stormed the house of his second wife, where they found a large quantity of drugs hidden in his nutritional supplements. The sportsman broke down and confessed to all his crimes.

After a trial, the Criminal Court sentenced the champion to life imprisonment, but he was released after 13 years. Shortly after his release, he returned to his criminal activity, believing that he would escape from the grip of the police. However, he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison again.

