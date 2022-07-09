Covid-19 frontliner gives birth to UAE’s first baby born on Eid Al Adha

She is over the moon to deliver her baby on a special day in the hospital where she works

Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 8:10 AM

After two years of dedicated duty on the frontlines handling complex cases in the ICU and a difficult encounter with Covid-19, Sherin Mary Babu, a registered nurse at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi, welcomed her first baby at the stroke of midnight on Eid Al Adha day.

Baby girl Seria Mary Rony was born to Indian expats Sherin and Rony Alexander at exactly 00:00 in Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Seria’s arrival on Eid day has added to the joy of the family as well as Sherin’s colleagues working in the same hospital. Her colleagues and friends joined the family to welcome the newborn and share their happiness. Seria, weighing 2.860 kg at birth, is healthy and doing well.

As an ICU nurse at the Medeor Hospital, Sherin has been actively serving on the frontlines for the last two years. She handled complex Covid-19 cases during the peak of the pandemic and supported long-term Covid-19 patients in the ICU for weeks. In the course of duty, she was infected with Covid-19 in June 2021 and had a difficult encounter with the virus and was hospitalised with symptoms like severe fever and breathing difficulties.

Having overcome several challenges during the pandemic, Sherin is over the moon about delivering her baby on a special day in the hospital where she works.

“Sometimes, such coincidences make us happy. I have been working on the frontlines here. We have seen the ordeal of our patients in the ICU and extended our support to them. When I was sick with Covid-19, I got good care from my colleagues. Now, I am surrounded by them to welcome my first baby. They are like guardians for my baby and me. I will cherish this moment forever as a healthcare worker,” said Sherin.

Sherin’s colleagues in the ICU came to visit her with chocolates and gifts at midnight to share their wishes with the family.

“This Eid Al Adha is so special to us. Sherin is our family member. She has been a brave warrior on the frontlines. Welcoming baby angel Seria on this auspicious day is a joyful and proud moment for all of us,” said Dr (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, and head of the department at Medeor Hospital.

A special gift on Eid

Meanwhile, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomed baby boy Abdul in the wee hours of Saturday. Baby Abdul, born to Egyptian couple Omar Abdulrahman Mohamed and Yasmin Sadeq Abdelhamid, is the first child in the family. Abdul, born at 00:00, weighed 3kg at birth.

“Our entire family has longed for the baby’s arrival since Yasmin became pregnant. We didn't expect to give baby Omar a special welcome to the world on Eid Al Adha. His birth on this blessed day has doubled our happiness. May the Almighty continue to bless our baby and the family,” said the proud father, Mohamed.

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said: “Baby Abdul and his mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming a new life to the world and being part of that journey is always wonderful. When it is happening on a special occasion, it is even more delightful for us.”

