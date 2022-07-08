UAE: Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate President, VP, on Eid Al Adha

Such celebrations 'begin with entertainment but more often end in a tragedy,' say officials
Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the leaders continuous well-being and more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and other Arab and Muslim nations.
Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates sent similar congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.
Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers likewise congratulated the UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed will perform the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Such celebrations 'begin with entertainment but more often end in a tragedy,' say officials
They wished him continued health and happiness
Official urges public to look out for symptoms, wear masks, wash hands frequently
He also extends his wishes on the joyous occasion
KMCC is an expatriate charity and volunteer organisation from Kerala
Faithfuls to offer prayers on July 9 at mosques and musallahs
Sabbatical gives young people time to create working model, a prototype, execute it and find investors
Key cultural sites across Al Ain will also be hosting community events