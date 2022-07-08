UAE: Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate President, VP, on Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Mohamed to perform Eid prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

File photo

By Wam Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 11:21 PM

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the leaders continuous well-being and more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and other Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates sent similar congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers likewise congratulated the UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed will perform the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.