Brics invites UAE to join bloc; Sheikh Mohamed expresses appreciation

Workshop highlights that strict attention to speed limits and traffic regulations
The UAE President has appreciated the Brics leadership for including the country as a member of “this important group”.
Taking to microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, posted: “We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world.”
UAE is among the six countries to be invited to become new members of the bloc. The other countries are: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.
Brics consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The bloc's expansion topped the agenda as the group met for its three-day summit in Johannesburg, South Africa — which is expected to conclude today.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
Workshop highlights that strict attention to speed limits and traffic regulations
Campaign aims to ensure the safety of food, drinking water and swimming pools
Hayat Biotech aims to act as a “catalyst” for global collaboration
Effective as of January 1, 2024, the law will contribute to fostering the rehabilitation and correctional ecosystem in the Capital
Employees in the country who spend one year or more in continuous service are entitled to this retirement benefit
Airline says forward booking trends indicate unabated demand for international travel to and via the emirate
The deceased were the father and his four children while the mother survived the crash
Second-time winner from the Philippines received Dh50,000 in gold coins