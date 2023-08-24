Brics invites UAE to join bloc; Sheikh Mohamed expresses appreciation

The country is among six countries to be invited to become new members of the bloc

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023

The UAE President has appreciated the Brics leadership for including the country as a member of “this important group”.

Taking to microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, posted: “We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world.”

UAE is among the six countries to be invited to become new members of the bloc. The other countries are: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

Brics consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The bloc's expansion topped the agenda as the group met for its three-day summit in Johannesburg, South Africa — which is expected to conclude today.

