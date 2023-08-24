Brics set to invite Saudi Arabia to join: Report

Egypt is another nation being invited to join, along with others in the Middle East

Major emerging market nations are preparing to invite Saudi Arabia to join Brics, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to expand their group, which would be the first expansion since 2010, the report said.

Egypt is another nation being invited to join, along with others in the Middle East, the report added.

What is Brics?

The acronym Bric, which did not initially include South Africa, was coined in 2001 by then Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill in a research paper that underlined the growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009 to provide a platform for its members to challenge a world order dominated by the US and its Western allies.

Its creation was initiated by Russia.

The group is not a formal multilateral organisation like the United Nations, World Bank or the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). The heads of state and government of the member nations convene annually with each nation taking up a one-year rotating chairmanship of the group.

Brics is currently holding its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg, which started on August 22 and will continue today, August 24.

The question of enlarging Brics has topped the agenda at the summit and exposed the kinds of divergence of vision that have long plagued the grouping.

China and Russia are keen to expand Brics to give the bloc more global clout. South Africa’s Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that his country’s stance was similar to China’s

Brazil, meanwhile, is concerned that expanding Brics will dilute its influence, though it wants to see neighbour Argentina join the bloc.

An Indian official familiar with the Tuesday evening discussions between the leaders said Modi indicated his country was open to expansion but “there have to be ground rules about how it should happen and who can join”.

