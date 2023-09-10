Bodour Al Qasimi in Brazil urges women to challenge workplace discrimination

The corridors will reduce shipping costs across the network and facilitate trade in goods and services to, from, and between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Europe
Bodour Al Qasimi, who founded PublisHer to help women beat gender-based career barriers in publishing, has urged Brazil's bookwomen to unite, find strength in numbers, and call out workplace discrimination. The Emirati publishing entrepreneur and philanthropist was speaking at Rio de Janeiro's Bienal do Livro, opening PublisHer's second Brazilian event after a national chapter launch gathering in São Paulo last year.
During a panel discussion with PublishNews journalist Talita Facchini, she said: "Don't tolerate any form of discrimination or encourage it by being silent. Speak up, stand up and share your voice. It might be challenging, but that's the process. No real change happens without sacrifice."
She added: "There's power in the group dynamic, so work together, support one another, and create strong, supportive networks."
PublisHer planted its flag in Brazil on July 1, 2022, with a networking event in São Paulo that signalled Al Qasimi's intent to expand to more Latin American markets.
Describing why she started PublisHer in 2019, Al Qasimi said she refused to accept that the world's publishing industry — whose workforce is predominantly female — was disproportionately run by men.
"I was amazed by the similarities in stories we heard from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, which confirmed that we were facing a global culture of unfairness," she said.
The Bienal do Livro programme continued with a debate moderated by Talita Facchini with seven leading female publishers: PublisHer Brazilian chapter head Flavia Bravin (Saber Educação / SNEL), Karine Pansa (Girassol Brasil Edições); Ana Lima (Rocco); Roberta Machado (Grupo Editorial Record); Camila Perlingeiro (Independent editor); Lizandra Magon (Editora Jandaíra); and Paula Carvalho (Tinta-da-China Brasil).
Bodour Al Qasimi and colleagues later toured the enormous biennial book fair with Martha Ribas, biennial curator and partner of MapaLab.
ALSO READ:
Al Qasimi also hosted an intimate PublisHer networking dinner in Rio De Janeiro for female Brazilian publishers to connect, exchange ideas and talk openly about collaborations to empower women.
The corridors will reduce shipping costs across the network and facilitate trade in goods and services to, from, and between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Europe
The leaders discussed co-operation between UAE and their respective countries and exchanged views on various topics of joint interest
The leader was joined by others as they visited the two to check up on their health
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco on Friday
This is being done to help manage the effects of the earthquake and alleviate the suffering of those in quake-struck nation
This initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the countries
The mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 296 people