Best place to work: 7 UAE firms make it to top 10 list in Middle East

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan went to the astronaut's residence to check on his preparations for ISS mission
Seven out of the 10 best workplaces in the Middle East are in the UAE, according to the latest list released by a global consultancy firm.
The list, published every year by Great Place to Work, recognises companies for creating an outstanding workplace culture and prioritising employee well-being.
At a time when ‘quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’ are trending worldwide, such recognitions show that certain businesses still put their people first.
Here are the best workplaces in the Middle East for 2022 (for large organisations):
1. RICC McDonald’s - Saudi Arabia
2. McDonald’s - UAE
3. Ajman Police - UAE
4. Leminar Group - UAE
5. DHL Express- UAE
6. FIVE Hotels & Resorts - UAE
7. Talabat - UAE
8. Chalhoub Group - UAE
9. Alhokair Fashion Retail - Saudi Arabia
10.Hilton
Eight other UAE companies made it to the list of the best medium-sized organisations in the region. Among them were Dubai Police Academy, THE One, Metropolitan Group, SARA Group and TDRA.
For small organisations, Hadi Express Exchange, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Privilee and ARC Solutions were recognised.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan went to the astronaut's residence to check on his preparations for ISS mission
A receipt is not required to return the product
Ministry expresses sincere condolences and sympathy to the people
Neyadi will be the first Arab to undertake a 6-month-long space expedition
Even though the festival lasts for 10 days, it goes on for months in the Emirates and the Gulf region
Deadly floods have drowned a third of the country
The community event will take place on Saturday, September 10
The attack resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people