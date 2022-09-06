Best place to work: 7 UAE firms make it to top 10 list in Middle East

Organisations are recognised for creating outstanding workplace culture

Photo from Great Place To Work website (for Talabat)

Seven out of the 10 best workplaces in the Middle East are in the UAE, according to the latest list released by a global consultancy firm.

The list, published every year by Great Place to Work, recognises companies for creating an outstanding workplace culture and prioritising employee well-being.

At a time when ‘quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’ are trending worldwide, such recognitions show that certain businesses still put their people first.

Here are the best workplaces in the Middle East for 2022 (for large organisations):

1. RICC McDonald’s - Saudi Arabia

2. McDonald’s - UAE

3. Ajman Police - UAE

4. Leminar Group - UAE

5. DHL Express- UAE

6. FIVE Hotels & Resorts - UAE

7. Talabat - UAE

8. Chalhoub Group - UAE

9. Alhokair Fashion Retail - Saudi Arabia

10.Hilton

Eight other UAE companies made it to the list of the best medium-sized organisations in the region. Among them were Dubai Police Academy, THE One, Metropolitan Group, SARA Group and TDRA.

For small organisations, Hadi Express Exchange, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Privilee and ARC Solutions were recognised.

