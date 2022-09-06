UAE: New Dubai district to create 4,000 jobs

It will be located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM

The UAE-based firm URB has launched a new project – Dubai Urban Tech District – which will create 4,000 jobs in the emirate of Dubai. It will be the largest urban technology district in the world, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area in Dubai, the District will create jobs in green urban technology, education and training areas.

The global urban tech market is estimated to be $158 billion, which is expected to grow rapidly in the next decade. Tech-enabled urban developments seek to provide solutions to the challenges created by urbanisation in various areas such as zero-mile food production, food security, affordable and scalable renewable energy, low energy demand water harvesting, zero-waste management, and waste-to-energy solutions.

“Dubai is best positioned to lead the Urban Tech transformation than any other city in the world. The Urban Tech District will be a new global tech hub for urban innovation. With a total of 140,000 square metres of built-up area, it will be the world’s largest urban tech district. Thus making Dubai the centre for urban innovation,” said Baharash Bagherian CEO of URB.

The new district will provide facilities for conferences, training, research, seminars, business incubation as well as various amenities. The building will also offset all its embodied carbon emissions from construction and operation. As a net zero carbon district, the development will help to reduce the carbon footprint of its partner businesses, thus enabling a low-carbon workforce.

The district will enable the growth of urban-tech solutions at a much larger scale, as well as provide investment opportunities to innovators that are tackling some of the most critical issues related to sustainable cities. The district will provide opportunities for a new breed of innovative companies that require a platform to grow rapidly.

The district will also be home to the urban tech institute, which will foster the next generation of urban tech leaders.

