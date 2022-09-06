UAE: New Dubai district to create 4,000 jobs

Pakistan floods: UAE organisations launch 'We Stand Together' initiative to assist those affected
The community event will take place on Saturday, September 10
The UAE-based firm URB has launched a new project – Dubai Urban Tech District – which will create 4,000 jobs in the emirate of Dubai. It will be the largest urban technology district in the world, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area in Dubai, the District will create jobs in green urban technology, education and training areas.
The global urban tech market is estimated to be $158 billion, which is expected to grow rapidly in the next decade. Tech-enabled urban developments seek to provide solutions to the challenges created by urbanisation in various areas such as zero-mile food production, food security, affordable and scalable renewable energy, low energy demand water harvesting, zero-waste management, and waste-to-energy solutions.
“Dubai is best positioned to lead the Urban Tech transformation than any other city in the world. The Urban Tech District will be a new global tech hub for urban innovation. With a total of 140,000 square metres of built-up area, it will be the world’s largest urban tech district. Thus making Dubai the centre for urban innovation,” said Baharash Bagherian CEO of URB.
The new district will provide facilities for conferences, training, research, seminars, business incubation as well as various amenities. The building will also offset all its embodied carbon emissions from construction and operation. As a net zero carbon district, the development will help to reduce the carbon footprint of its partner businesses, thus enabling a low-carbon workforce.
The district will enable the growth of urban-tech solutions at a much larger scale, as well as provide investment opportunities to innovators that are tackling some of the most critical issues related to sustainable cities. The district will provide opportunities for a new breed of innovative companies that require a platform to grow rapidly.
The district will also be home to the urban tech institute, which will foster the next generation of urban tech leaders.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
The community event will take place on Saturday, September 10
The attack resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people
The page urges Instagram users to 'send a message immediately and follow instructions'
Made from LEGO, their size has set a Guinness World Record
They have been sentenced to prison for three years
Additional penalties include black points on your driving licence
The General Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the accident
The service is currently limited to passengers flying Wizz Air