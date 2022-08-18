Asia Cup 2022 in UAE: Dubai Police to use smart tech to secure cricket matches

Facility will be open for 12 hours from Monday to Friday every week
The Dubai Police have confirmed their security preparedness to host Asia Cup 2022. This came as the Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC) reviewed security measures for the matches that will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between August 27 and September 11.
Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, acting assistant commander for Operations Affairs at the Dubai Police, said smart technologies will be used to secure the matches.
The officer also reviewed the ESC's awareness efforts towards educating the public about adherence to all safety measures and protocols when attending the matches.
Asia Cup 2022 will bring Asia's biggest cricket rivalries face to face. These include India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, along with one qualifying team from the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong or Singapore.
The highly anticipated clash involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai.
