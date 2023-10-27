Watch: Hundreds of Dubai workers, experts brave heavy rain to keep residents safe

Here's how the municipality's teams cleared roads and addressed rain emergencies amidst unstable weather conditions

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 4:48 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 11:45 PM

When the downpour peaked across the UAE on Thursday, rainwater clogged neighbourhoods in Dubai — so the municipality's team of experts and workers swung into action and cleared waterlogged areas in just a few hours.

The swift response has been made possible, thanks to advanced infrastructure and integrated management of the sewage and rainfall system in the city.

Dubai’s surface water and rainfall drainage systems span over 4 million longitudinal metres and are associated with more than 72,000 rainwater drains and 35,000 inspection rooms. All of these meet at 59 lifting and pumping stations that reach water bodies through 38 systemic exits.

The Dubai Municipality’s emergency team is well equipped to respond quickly and address reports of weather fluctuations across the emirate to ensure public safety. A proactive action plan with a 24-hour programme has been initiated with an aim to strengthen the integrated management of the sewage and rainfall system.

Watch how the authority cleared a clogged road filled by rains from the previous day in a video captured by KT staffer, Shihab:

279 calls answered

Emergency field teams consisting of 484 specialised engineers and technicians and 1,150 workers handled 279 calls during the rainy period.

Photo by Shihab

Equipped to deal with emergencies during rainfall, the Dubai Municipality has a proactive plan in place that includes an integrated system of procedures and rapid response mechanisms for emergencies.

The municipal rainfall contingency teams include 15 equipment for line cleaning and unclogging, seven trucks with a crane, 49 tanks for water transportation, 87 carried pumps, 74 portable pumps, 63 transport vehicles of different types, over 60 pickups, pumping and processing mechanisms for water accumulation, sand, and various waste types, as well as 31 vehicles.

There are also 20 water pumps spread across Deira and Bur Dubai.

As part of its annual rainy season emergency plan, the municipality has prepared all its teams and machines to deal with emergencies during unstable weather throughout the emirate.

This includes a range of actions in accordance with the rapid and immediate mechanism for emergency communications received from people in the emirate, supported by an infrastructure that is one of the most advanced, efficient and sustainable worldwide for drainage of rainwater and surface water.

Residents can report on the accumulation of rainwater and its gatherings, using the Dubai 24/7 app, or call 800900. The municipality has advised not to connect rainwater drainage pipes in homes with the sewage system, as they cause a burden on the network.

