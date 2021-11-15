Angel Awards: 3 nurses bag valuable prizes

The awards aim to celebrate nurses and their insatiable need to care for others

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 7:31 PM

Three nurses have won the coveted Angel Awards in its second season.

The Nikai presents Angel Awards aim to celebrate nurses and their insatiable need to care for others.

The campaign had three categories to honour nurses from three communities: Arab, Indian and Filipino. Of the hundreds of nominations, 150 were shortlisted. Fifteen nurses were selected for the grand finale of the awards.

During the gala awards ceremony recently, Sanie El Sabaey of Danat Al Emarat Hospital was chosen from the Arab community; Rajasree Nair of Latifa Hospital from the Indian community; and Marites Rufo of Latifa Hospital from the Filipino one.

The winners from the Indian and Arab communities received an open couple ticket to travel to any destination of their choice operated by Qatar Airways. The winner from the Filipino community received the grand prize sponsored by Chicking — a return couple ticket to the Philippines.

The winners also received vouchers worth Dh5,000 from Nikai Electronics; and INR 100,000 from Lulu Exchange (Indian community winner) and 100,000 pesos (Filipino community winner). The winner from the Arab community received Dh5,000 prize from First Flight.

Fifty winners will receive a 50 per cent discount on Byju’s app subscriptions; while the five finalists will get a one-year subscription. They will also get diamond jewellery worth Dh2,500 from Bhima Jewellers.

Angel Awards season 2 was presented by Byju’s; brought to you by Lulu Exchange; and powered by Ajeeb Canned Foods in association with Bhima Jewellers, Himani Fast Relief and Igloo Ice creams.

The event is conceptualised by Equity Plus Advertising.