Ajman: Prison inmates benefit from community initiatives

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 6:30 PM

A remote trial service in Ajman has benefited 5452 inmates in the Ajman Punitive and Reformatory Establishment (APRE).

Whereas, 8307 inmates have utilised and benefited from the smart supermarket service.

Brigadier-General Khalid Mouhammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, praised the efforts of APRE in the smart services provided to inmates and community initiatives and its distinguished role in supporting and rehabilitating inmates according to the highest quality standards.

Lt. Col. Mohammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of APRE said that the management is making efforts to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of ensuring the provision of administrative services in accordance with standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, and to enhance the process of resource management and support.

Families of inmates can go to any branch of Ajman Bank in the country, and deposit the amount of money they wish to send, by providing the name and number of an inmate.

The institution will then deposit the money in an inmate’s personal account, which may be used to shop at its smart supermarket. The inmates can use a smart touch screen to order their needs from the supermarket.

The items will be delivered under strict supervision of the prison management. The services also aim limiting the number of people visiting institutions to hand over cash to inmates.

The financial settlement and initiative benefited 119 inmates. The Tolerance Fund initiative helped provide flight tickets of 1,423 inmates. A total of 131 families of inmates were provided with support.