Ajman: Prison inmates benefit from community initiatives

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy recently approved a new policy regarding the pricing of basic consumer goods
UAE1 day ago
A remote trial service in Ajman has benefited 5452 inmates in the Ajman Punitive and Reformatory Establishment (APRE).
Whereas, 8307 inmates have utilised and benefited from the smart supermarket service.
Brigadier-General Khalid Mouhammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, praised the efforts of APRE in the smart services provided to inmates and community initiatives and its distinguished role in supporting and rehabilitating inmates according to the highest quality standards.
Lt. Col. Mohammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of APRE said that the management is making efforts to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of ensuring the provision of administrative services in accordance with standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, and to enhance the process of resource management and support.
Families of inmates can go to any branch of Ajman Bank in the country, and deposit the amount of money they wish to send, by providing the name and number of an inmate.
ALSO READ:
The institution will then deposit the money in an inmate’s personal account, which may be used to shop at its smart supermarket. The inmates can use a smart touch screen to order their needs from the supermarket.
The items will be delivered under strict supervision of the prison management. The services also aim limiting the number of people visiting institutions to hand over cash to inmates.
The financial settlement and initiative benefited 119 inmates. The Tolerance Fund initiative helped provide flight tickets of 1,423 inmates. A total of 131 families of inmates were provided with support.
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy recently approved a new policy regarding the pricing of basic consumer goods
UAE1 day ago
Earlier this week, a British teacher was jailed for 10 years in the UK for sexually abusing two children in UAE
UAE2 days ago
Officials stress the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure security
UAE2 days ago
The jewel with greenish and dark-purple hues could fetch up to $120 million
UAE2 days ago
Palestinians' right to practise their religious rites must be respected, says ministry
UAE2 days ago
Celebrating 44 years of extraordinary newsmaking
UAE2 days ago
Sheikh Ibrahim bin Al Akhdar bin Ali Al Qayyim won the Islamic Personality Award
UAE2 days ago
Last year, fines of up to Dh100,000 were announced for violators of such laws
UAE3 days ago