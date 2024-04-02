UAE: Tickets for South Indian cinema extravaganza IIFA Utsavam to go live on April 15

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 3:08 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 3:20 PM

IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of south Indian cinema, is set to embark on a global tour starting from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this September.

The two-day cinematic extravaganza will showcase the best talent and diversity from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, IIFA Utsavam will bring the multifaceted stars together on September 6 and 7.

The event promises a stellar lineup of performances, awards, and cinematic experiences. It is being held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral – the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Andre Timmins, the creator of IIFA, said: “Our journey continues with renewed vigour, promising an electrifying celebration of south Indian cinema’s finest. Together, we’ll create magic once again on this vibrant global stage as we bring together the powerhouse industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema on a global platform like IIFA Utsavam this September 2024, it is truly a cause for celebration”

Day one will be dedicated to Tamil and Malayalam cinema, and the next day, the focus will be on Telugu and Kannada cinema.

Taghrid AlSaeed, executive director of group communications and destination marketing at Miral, said: “Yas Island being selected as host is a testament to its success in attracting world-class events from around the world, while continuing to elevate its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and shining a spotlight on its spectacular offering to millions of fans and visitors.”

Tickets will go live on April 15. There are special pricing options for the two-day extravaganza. Fans can pre-register their interest for early bird access and special offers for booking tickets and passes at https://www.iifa.com/iifa-utsavam-2024-register-now and http://eform.etihadarena.ae/cn/ajzk1/iifa-Registration.

