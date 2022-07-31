Abu Dhabi Police launch new 'classic' license plates

DFWAC aims to support UAE's efforts to curb the crime around the world
Abu Dhabi Police General Command has launched a new category of 'classic' vehicle plate numbers. The distinctive designs have been introduced in order to cater to various tastes, according to a post on the Abu Dhabi Police Facebook page.
The new design is inspired by the older, vintage designs of vehicle plate numbers.
General Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al-Muhiri, Director of Central Operations Sector, announced that new classic plates will be available for purchase via the Abu Dhabi Police from August 1, 2022, via the Abu Dhabi Police website.
