UAE: Police fine 105,300 motorists for using mobile phones while driving

They were caught within the first 6 months of 2022

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 2:53 PM

A total of 105,300 motorists were fined on Abu Dhabi roads for using mobile phones while behind the wheel during the first six months of 2022.

Major Mohammed Dahy Al Humiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols directorate at Abu Dhabi Police said the drivers were caught talking or texting on phones, chatting on social media, browsing the internet, taking pictures or shooting videos with their hand-held devices while driving, blatantly violating the traffic law.

The fine for using a mobile phone while driving is Dh800 in addition to four black points.

“The use of mobile phones while driving has become an addiction for many motorists especially youths yet it’s a very big danger to road safety,” said Al Humiri adding that using a mobile phone while driving causes a loss of concentration on the road which leads to serious accidents.

“Motorists should refrain from talking or texting while driving as the practice could be distracting which leads to crashes,” he said.

Motorists who use their phones while driving get distracted and this could lead them suddenly changing lanes, driving below the minimum speed limit especially on highways and to possibly jump red lights because of lack of concentration, according to police.

“Motorists should stop the dangerous habit of using mobile phones while driving to guarantee their safety and safety of other road users,” said Al Humiri.

According to traffic officers, many road accidents are being caused by lack of concentration and negligence mainly because of drivers speaking on mobile phones, browsing social network sites or taking videos while driving.

Authorities said using mobile phones while driving is a serious offence and a big hazard on the roads.

Abu Dhabi Police had earlier announced that it had deployed smart patrols on Abu Dhabi roads to catch drivers violating traffic rules.

Police said the smart patrol uses advanced technological systems to detect drivers committing offences such as not wearing seatbelts, using mobile phones while driving, ignoring speed limits and others. The force will then notify the errant driver through SMS.

The patrols are fitted with cameras and advanced systems and are able to detect and catch drivers who ignore traffic instructions.

