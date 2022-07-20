Abu Dhabi Police highlight importance of instilling positive values in children

Authorities to teach life skills to youngsters during summer campaign

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 5:17 PM

Community initiatives will instil positive values ​​and promote good behaviour in children. It will also provide them with the necessary life skills and security and safety skills, said Brigadier Dr. Hammoud Al Afari, director of the Community Police Department at Abu Dhabi Police.

He made the comments during the launch of the “Safe Summer” event in the Child City KidZania at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The event that runs until July 21 is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s safe summer campaign which aims at educating residents about commitment to preventive measures and adhering to safety requirements for a hassle-free summer.

The event includes the participation of the police’s Forensic Evidence Department presenting scenarios about raising evidence from the crime scene.

Also at the event is the Crime Scene Department, which is conducting a workshop on the mechanism of work of the devices and equipment used at the crime scene.

Other departments taking part in the event is the K9 Security Inspection Department with interesting shows for police dogs.

The Traffic and Patrols Department is also providing traffic advice and instructions in the traffic village, and displays graphics to children via AR technology. This which allows kids to watch them on the iPad in motion, photographing with new traffic figures from robots, traffic competitions, and displaying digital publications and educational videos.

The Directorate of Drivers and Vehicles Licensing is also participating in the event through presenting awareness shows and competitions for children. They are also presenting a simulation car to test driving and road safety skills and hand over a representative driver's license to children if they follow the instructions.

Also at the event is the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, which is holding workshops on rescue and ambulance, lectures and competitions, and a simulation area of firefighting is being used to train children on how to extinguish fire.

Abu Dhabi police’s Department of Protocol and Public Relations is also presenting musical instruments that include national anthem and other police songs.