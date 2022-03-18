Abu Dhabi: Phrases on walkways, cycling tracks encourages residents to work out regularly

The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 12:12 AM

Motivational phrases have been stencilled on walkways and cycling tracks in various areas of Abu Dhabi city in a new initiative to encourage residents to do regular exercises for the good of their health.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality said it rolled out the initiative that involves writing encouraging and motivational phrases on walkways and cycling tracks to enhance the culture of exercising among community members.

“It motivates those walking, runners and cyclists to continue with the sports by reading these motivational phrases,” said municipal officials.

The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the floor of the walkways and cycling tracks which help sports enthusiasts to know the actual distance travelled or covered.

The project in Mohammed bin Zayed City and Shakhbout City has been implemented in cooperation with a consultant firm, Development of the Middle East and Africa and Injaz National, a contractor.

The initiative aims to encourage community members to work out regularly to maintain good health and fitness and enhance their quality of life.

“It also contributes to the happiness and well-being of community members by following the best practices and international standards and developing and raising the efficiency of infrastructure, maintaining public appearance, and achieving sustainable development,” said the municipality statement.

