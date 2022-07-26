Abu Dhabi: Pensions of Emirati public school teachers to be raised to 80% of salary

It will be increased with no effect on their salaries

A new decision to raise pensions of citizens working in the Abu Dhabi's public schools to 80 per cent of their total salary was announced on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved the measure in line with directives by the UAE President with the aim of contributing to better living standards and more financial stability for Emirati families.

The decision, which is in line with continued efforts to empower, attract and retain UAE nationals in the education sector, will benefit more than 7,600 citizens working in Abu Dhabi’s public schools during their retirement.

Abu Dhabi Government will spend more than Dh6.6 billion to implement the new pension rate, paying the difference between the current monthly deductions and the higher 80 per cent rate for the entire service period of eligible employees. The decision ensures public school national employees receive the same benefit as all government employees.

Based on a detailed study, conducted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, in coordination with the Department of Finance, the Human Resources Authority and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the decision will not affect salaries. Eligible employees will receive a higher retirement pension compared to the previous pension.

The decision will also provide new job opportunities for young Emiratis to enter the public education sector by encouraging eligible employees to apply for retirement.

