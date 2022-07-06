Abu Dhabi: No fines for sponsors who don't renew health insurance in these cases

These instances include sponsor's death, absconding workers or illegal residents

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, highlighted three cases where sponsors do not incur violations or financial fines for not subscribing or renewing the mandated health insurance coverage. These cases include absconding workers, illegal residents or death of the sponsor.

In case of abscondment, DoH stated that no fine or violation will be imposed against the sponsor as from the date of the absconding report until the date of the situation rectification. Sponsors need to provide official documents that verify the notification of the relevant government entity of the worker’s abscondment.

Additionally, no fine or violation will be incurred in the event of the sponsor’s death, provided that an official death certificate is issued and shared with the relevant governmental authorities. Similarly, no violation or fine shall be issued where individuals are found residing illegally in Abu Dhabi without a valid residency visa.

In line with DoH’s commitment in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the community in Abu Dhabi, the Department encourages all members to subscribe to and renew their health insurance subscription in due time. Members can follow up with their health insurers to ensure the continuity of their health insurance and access to integrated healthcare services whenever needed while making sure they avoid penalties resulting from a lack of subscription to a health insurance coverage.

DoH highlighted that individually-sponsored people whose incurred fines were paid between October 24, 2021 and the announced deadline extension on November 11, 2021 are eligible to apply for a refund of fines paid with the relevant health insurance company, noting that a grievance fee of Dh100 will be deducted from the fines paid.

Last year, DoH announced that the exemption from fines for individually-sponsored individuals who have not subscribed or renewed their health insurance scheme is valid until the end of 2021. Additionally, the Department confirmed that individuals who do not subscribe to a health insurance scheme will be subjected to a fine of Dh300 per month for every uninsured month. This is in accordance with the provisions of the Health Insurance Law No. 23/2005, its amendments and executive regulations.

Dr Mariam Al Mazrouei, the Executive Director of Healthcare Payers Sector at DoH, said: “The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is continuously working towards ensuring quality healthcare services are provided to all community members in accordance with the best international practices. It is crucial that all members of our community regularly check the latest updates on health insurance and renew their subscriptions in due time – to ensure they have access to the relevant healthcare facilities when and if needed.”

Individuals who wish to enquire about the health insurance subscription process and procedure can contact any health insurance company in the Emirate or the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) on Tel: 024193486 or via email: healthsystemfinancing@doh.gov.ae.