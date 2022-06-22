UAE launches new health insurance service to enhance patient experience

The leaders explore prospects for enhancing and expanding cooperation between nations
UAE
A new service has been launched the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to govern and regulate health insurance operations.
The aim of the Riayati Post Office service is to unify the national health care system and connect all service providers in the UAE. It will help improve patients' experiences, enhance the quality and outcomes of treatment, and improve customer journey.
The platform was designed to improve the efficiency, quality, and performance of population health management; as well as to make patient data more accessible, construct health information systems, and build health quality systems.
Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, assistant undersecretary for the support services sector, stressed that Riayati platform supports the UAE's ambition of consolidating the country's global position in the field of digital health. The ideas is to build a sustainable health system based on the highest international standards.
"Powered by modern technology, the platform provides a unique and integrated digital system that shows current clinical data for patients," said Al Dashti.
“The platform will bring additional private healthcare providers under its cover,” he added.
Al Dashti also said that the ministry will make every effort to modernise the national health system, particularly in the field of smart technology for handling data. “We are committed to providing integrated and sustainable health care in accordance with the finest international standards and according to accurate performance metrics and time frames," he said.
Ali Al Ajmi, director, Digital Health Department, MoHAP, emphasized the importance of Riayati post office, saying it has been a watershed moment in the health sector. “Riayati platform will further streamline and improve the efficiency of insurance claim processing, resulting in a faster work cycle,” he said.
According to him, the ministry is employing the ‘E-Claims Post Office’ as a data-sharing mechanism.
