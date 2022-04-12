Abu Dhabi: New government programme to help improve digital literacy in the Emirate

It is in line with the government's digital agenda

Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 4:14 PM

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) has announced the launch of the 'Future Shapers' programme, which seeks to unlock the digital career and leadership potential of Abu Dhabi employees.

The development of this programme comes as part of ADSG’s efforts to strengthen the digital capabilities and skills of Abu Dhabi employees and support the digital agenda of the Abu Dhabi government.

Created for both Abu Dhabi government employees and Abu Dhabi residents, the programme offers unrivalled access to a community of like-minded peers and specialized tech-industry members, as well as in demand digital content and exclusive certifications for graduates who complete the programme. It has adopted a flexible learning approach that empowers participants to learn at their own pace.

On successful completion of the initial 4 week, long ‘Challenge Phase’ of the program, 5,000 of the top performers will be enrolled in the ‘Connect Phase’, which is a Nano-degree Programme Scholarship focussing on advanced course content, real-world projects and expert reviews provided through weekly guidance sessions held by mentors and experts from the global technology education platform ‘Udacity’.

Sumaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Dean of ADSG said: “This program serves as an exceptional opportunity for participants to develop the most in-demand skills and knowledge, which will ultimately empower them to become technology-aware and digitally-driven professionals. At ADSG, we believe that digital literacy is a stable requirement for all Abu Dhabi employees and we are confident that this program will be a positive step toward bridging the capitals future skills gap created by emerging technology.”

The ADSG has successfully launched more than 23 training programs providing Abu Dhabi government employees with the skills and expertise needed to enable them to participate in leading the future of Abu Dhabi’s government in the coming fifty years.