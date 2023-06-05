Abu Dhabi: Korean Film Festival returns

Eight films, including ‘Squid Game’ star’s ‘Hunt’, to be showcased

A scene from te film 'Mission Possible'. — Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 8:17 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 8:18 PM

The 2023 Korean Film Festival is back with eight enthralling movies screened over four days in Abu Dhabi, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Centre, UAE, announced on Monday.

“We are delighted to present the 2023 Korean Film Festival, which celebrates the theme of companionship,” Lee Yong Hee, director of the Korean Cultural Centre, noted.

This year’s theme aims to showcase the power of friendship and the deep emotional resonance found in Korean cinema. The seventh edition of the festival will feature a curated line-up of eight Korean films that span across various genres, each with its own unique story to tell. It will kick off with the opening film ‘Hunt’, a thrilling action drama directed by Lee Jung Jae. The filmmaker, who also acted in this movie, gained global fame after starring as the main protagonist in survival drama ‘Squid Game’.

The festival also features movies such as ‘Mission: Possible’, a hilarious action-comedy directed by Kim Hyung-joo, and ‘The Night Owl’, a thought-provoking drama directed by Ahn Tae-jin, animated adventure ‘Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters’, the compelling drama ‘Confession’, the action-packed comedy ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’, the touching documentary ‘Fanatic’, and the thrilling science fiction action film ‘Alienoid Part 1’, directed by Choi Dong-hoon.

“Through these carefully selected films, we hope to inspire viewers to appreciate the value of friendship and deepen the cultural exchange between Korea and the UAE,” Hee, the centre’s director, added.

The centre is a platform for promoting Korean culture and fostering cultural exchange with the UAE. Through various cultural events, exhibitions, performances, and festivals, the centre aims to enhance mutual understanding and appreciation of Korean culture in the UAE.

The festival is poised to offer an unforgettable cinematic experience, showcasing the rich storytelling, compelling performances, and emotional depth that Korean films are renowned for.

The festival will be taking place fromThursday, June 8, to Sunday at Vox Cinema in Yas Mall. All the movies will have English subtitles with ‘Hunt’ and ‘Mission: Possible’ made available in Arabic too. Tickets can be booked at Vox Cinema or by visiting https://koreanfilmfestival2023.splashthat.com/. Further details about the centre’s other activities can be found here https://uae.korean-culture.org/en