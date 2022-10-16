Abu Dhabi: Explore 100 universities from over 20 countries at the emirate's biggest education fair

Students will have the opportunity to lean about topics like admissions and scholarships, life on a university campus, and future career paths

Supplied photos

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 2:53 PM

UAE students wanting to get a degree from one of the most respected institutions in the world – here is your chance to meet top universities.

More than 100 universities from over 20 countries have gathered at a higher education fair in the UAE capital to guide prospective university students and their parents in curating their higher education journey.

The 16th edition of the Najah Abu Dhabi Exhibition 2022, the largest education fair in the UAE, kicked off on Sunday and will run until October 18.

The exhibition provides a strong platform for students to meet with leading higher education institutions from around the world, including UAE, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Spain, Italy and more.

Supported by the Ministry of Education in the UAE, Najah is the most significant overseas education fair in the region, enabling students to make informed decisions about their future career paths.

With exciting new features, students will have the opportunity to discover everything they need to know about admissions and scholarships, learn more about what life on a university campus is like, and get involved with workshops on diversity, self-development, and industry trends.

New to Najah

Najah is committed to helping UAE-based students achieve their education and career goals. Those visiting the exhibition will have the chance to discover what’s possible in higher education today – whether it’s studying abroad or staying close to home.

By attending, students can take the first steps towards achieving their career goals and have a lot of fun while at it.

One of the new features added to enhance the student journey at Najah this year is the Success Hub, built to inspire and empower prospective students with the knowledge and tools they need to carve their individual university path. An interesting line-up of topics such as 'breaking down the Ivy League', choosing one’s dream university, preparing for interviews, acing applications, getting a scholarship or even a side hustle, and honing public speaking skills – to name a few – will be discussed through a set of panel discussions, workshops and keynote speeches.

For faculty members, postgraduate students, or researchers aiming to advance their academic research skills, the Emirates Scholar Research Centre – an online platform driven by the power of trends – is connecting scholars with like-minded users, allowing them to seek knowledge through networking and studying.

It will also give them free access to all research directories as well, and will allow them to publish their manuscripts in refereed and indexed journals – or even get it funded for further developments.

Designed for school counsellors and educators, there will also be a School Counsellors Forum. The forum will dissect various higher education topics and trends, creating valuable networking and learning opportunities from some of the top names in the industry.

The fun of engaging with friends and colleagues is a huge part of the education journey – building synergy and chemistry along the way. Whether competitive or collaborative, the Board Games Club, a first time ever feature, will develop critical thinking, problem solving, analytical skills, time management and many more essentials that will contribute to future success.

One of the participating UAE institutions, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU), is showcasing its diverse academic programs, scholarships and other key initiatives during its participation.

The university is previewing its attained accreditations and achievements across the education sector, including the latest ranking where it came in third place amongst other higher education institutions in the country.

It also came seventh place amongst Arab universities, and it made the list of the top 350 prestigious universities globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.

Prospect students visiting ADU’s stand No. H8-A21 located in Halls 7 and 8 have the opportunity to learn more about the university’s key milestones achieved during the year.

ALSO READ: