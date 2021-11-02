Abu Dhabi declared 'Bike City' for its cycling-friendly infrastructure

The Capital joins other established Bike Cities around the world, including Paris, Copenhagen and Glasgow

(Wam)

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 10:51 PM

Abu Dhabi has become the first city in Asia to earn the prestigious 'Bike City' distinction for its high-quality and cycling-friendly infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi joins other established ‘Bike Cities’ around the world, including Bergen in Norway; Copenhagen, the Danish capital; Glasgow in Scotland; the French capital of Paris, Vancouver in Canada; the English county of Yorkshire.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Tuesday received the ‘UCI Bike City’ label for Abu Dhabi from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycling’s global governing body at a special ceremony at Hudayriyat Island cycling track.

During the event, Sheikh Khaled also launched Bike Abu Dhabi, a new enabling platform to spearhead the emirate’s long-term cycling ambitions to become a leading global cycling hub.

“This celebrated title reflects the strategic approach our government has taken to transforming Abu Dhabi into a haven for cyclists. Through visionary thinking, the emirate has developed state-of-the-art sports and community facilities that help enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most liveable cities,” said Sheikh Khaled.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, secretary-general of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Bike City label reflects the city’s impressive global ranking for its high quality and cycling-friendly infrastructure.

"This adds to Abu Dhabi’s multiple advancements in cycling and in the take-up of the sport, which helps support a healthy lifestyle, contributes to protecting the environment, and enhances well-being among Abu Dhabi’s community.”

David Lappartient, president of the UCI, said: “The UCI Bike City label supports cities and regions that not only host major UCI cycling events but also invest in developing cycling through programmes and infrastructure. We are happy to announce Abu Dhabi as the latest addition to this list."

He added that Abu Dhabi is a city with a clear vision, master plan and strategy to promote cycling among citizens.

"Designating Abu Dhabi as the first Bike City in the Middle East and Asia underlines the progressive initiatives being taken to promote cycling and encourage participation among the Emirate’s population," he said.

Abu Dhabi’s new UCI Bike City label recognises the emirate’s long-standing commitment to the UCI’s Cycling for All strategy, which aims to promote cycling as a healthy, everyday activity, as a more sustainable means of transport, and as a competitive sport for amateurs and professionals.