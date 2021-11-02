UAE

Watch: New cycling loop to link key Abu Dhabi attractions

The 12,000sqm development will further enhance Hudayriyat Island as the city’s main cycling hub

(Screengrab)
Ismail Sebugwaawo

Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 9:47 PM

Soon, cyclists in Abu Dhabi can enjoy a long scenic ride across the city — with the upcoming ‘loop’ that will link the Capital’s key attractions.

The emirate’s authorities on Tuesday announced a Bike Abu Dhabi platform, through which massive cycling-related infrastructure projects will be rolled out.

The mega plan will extend the Capital’s 300km cycling network to more than 1,000km. A big part of this project is the 109km Abu Dhabi Loop - a segregated cycle way that will connect key destinations across the city, further enhancing mobility and encouraging residents to engage in a healthier lifestyle through safe and sustainable transportation.

Plans are also in place to build Velodrome Hudayriyat - a 3,500-capacity arena for track racing, which will pave the way for more opportunities to host high-profile international and local cycling events.

The 12,000sqm development will further enhance Hudayriyat Island as the city’s main cycling hub.

Abu Dhabi boasts a rich tradition of cycling, with established cycling hubs, including a total of 28km of cycling track on Hudayriyat Island and 40km in Al Wathba. These world-class facilities are open to cyclists of all abilities - from group riders to solo cyclists and families.

Abu Dhabi has also become a hub for world-class cycling events, having hosted various stages of the UAE Tour, a UCI WorldTour event, and the National Road Championship, as well as regular year-round events for amateurs.

On Tuesday, the Capital was announced as the host venue for the 2022 and 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships and the 2028 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

