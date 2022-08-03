Abu Dhabi: Camps, fun activities for children this summer

Qasr Al Hosn, Al Qattara Arts Centre to host workshops throughout month

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 4:10 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 4:25 PM

From unique activities for children held in Abu Dhabi’s iconic Qasr Al Hosn to a range of art workshops at Al Qattara Arts Centre in Al Ain, there is something for all ages to learn and enjoy at key cultural sites this August.

Al Hosn Summer Camp

Abu Dhabi Children’s Library and House of Artisans hosts Al Hosn Summer Camp until August 11 at the historical and cultural landmark of Qasr Al Hosn. Using traditional and modern techniques, children can learn new skills and create works of art and crafts such as decoupage, origami and glass painting. While the first week is for children aged 7 to 10 years, the second week is for those aged between 11 and 15 years.

On Thursday (August 4), activities include weaving, papel picado (Mexican folk art), tours, workshops at the House of Artisans, whereas astro dolls and mandoos making will be held at the Children’s Library. Separately, several exhibitions like ‘The Light in Between’, ‘General Behaviour’, ‘Another Perspective’ are ongoing at the Cultural Foundation, a new summer pop-up café Cakes and Sprinkles and ‘Experience Mars’ interactive learning area are among the other attractions. Further details on registration can be found on the official website of Qasr Al Hosn and Cultural Foundation.

Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain

The art and heritage destination is holding a summer camp till August 18. The fun and educational camp offers four different tracks: space, nature, archaeology, and theatre and performance. It aims to empower children with new skills and experiences. Also, individuals can fuel their imagination with several art workshops, exploring everything from oil painting and calligraphy to mosaic.

There are Bait Al Oud courses on oud, solfege, violin and qanun (string instrument). Classes on mosaic masterpieces, oil painting, calligraphy, drawing and painting will be conducted by different trainers. The art workshop runs till the end of the month. For more information and registrations, call +971 3 711 8225 or email at qac@dctabudhabi.ae. The centre also features two exhibitions: ‘Spirit of the Place’ (until October 10) and Al Qattara Murals (until January 6).

Warehouse 421

The arts and design centre in Mina Zayed has several activities for children running till this weekend. There are two sets of ‘Summer Club’ activities for children aged 6 to 10 years and 11 to 14 years. They can have fun doing some educational and recreational programmes, and group activities till August 7. Separately, there are two ongoing exhibitions: Jill Magi: The Weft in Pencil and ‘In Process, In Progress’. The centre hosts emerging talent from the UAE, Middle East, and South Asia. Further details on registration and timings can be found on the official website.

