AI, coding, art: Dubai's Museum of the Future launches summer camp for kids

Programme to be open to children aged six to 13 from August 2

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 12:29 PM

The Museum of the Future has launched its first Future Heroes Summer Camp, full of fun and educational kids' programmes focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and maths (STEAM).

Running from August 2-19, 2022, Future Heroes Summer Camp provides a unique opportunity for the imagination, curiosity, and creativity of the nation's youth to run wild across three enthralling weeks.

The Future Heroes summer camp has expert workshops and educational partners providing an extensive series of hands-on, playful and learning-based programmes aiming to help young minds grasp the fundamentals of STEAM. The workshops will cover a deeply absorbing collection of themes that include and revolve around space exploration, ecology, as well as happiness and wellbeing. Children will be able to dive into unique topics, including exploring the world of robotics and AI alongside other topics, to pique each child's interest and cater to their different preferences, such as coding and art.

This is in addition to the interactive and immersive experiences at the Museum of the Future. Exploring the Museum's different themes in much more depth, kids will get the chance to dive deep into all the technical aspects of the exhibits.

Acting Head of Programming at the Museum of the Future, Maryam AlAwadhi said: "With the new school year around the corner, now is the perfect time to sharpen your kids' skills, re-ignite their curiosity and grow their love for learning with our first-ever series of fun, engaging, entertaining and educational workshops. No environment is more stimulating or conducive to creativity and imagination than the Museum of the Future. Our first-ever Future Heroes Summer Camp provides a unique opportunity for children to learn, play, make friends, discover new interests, and explore the world of tomorrow."

"We're excited about this new project because it underlines our commitment to play a supportive and motivational role for society by empowering creativity and adding value to science, technology and innovation. There's no better place to send the kids this summer than the Museum of the Future."

Registration is now open for the Future Heroes Summer Camp. Interested participants should sign up as soon as possible to secure a place, with only a limited number of tickets available.

Reservations can be made on https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/event/summer-camp-2022.

Each ticket includes four days of fun-filled activities, various STEAM workshops and a guided tour of the Museum of the Future.

Fazaa and Esaad cardholders are eligible for offers and discounts at the Museum of the Future's first summer camp. Parents or guardians must select one of two age groups for their children to join: 6-to-9-year-olds or 10-to-13-year-olds. Please visit: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/events to find out more information.