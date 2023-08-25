A Day Without Accidents: Have you received this SMS from Dubai Police?

The initiative is part of the UAE-wide campaign to ensure a seamless and incident-free start of school on Monday

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 12:19 PM

The Dubai Police have ramped up their call for a 'A Day Without Accidents' with a text/SMS blast on Friday, inviting residents to take a pledge to make the roads safer. The initiative is part of the UAE-wide campaign to ensure a seamless and incident-free start of school on Monday.

"Stay Safe Today and Every Day. Join us for safer roads as part of the 'Accident-Free Day' campaign, coinciding with August 28, 2023,” the text message says. There is also a link that will lead the receiver to Dubai Police website.

Safety pledge

The safety pledge is straightforward, with six reminders to achieve a day without traffic accidents:

I will leave safe distance with vehicles ahead

I will give way to pedestrians crossing the road

I will buckle up my seatbelt

I will respect speed limit

I will not use a handheld mobile phone while driving

I will give way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys

How to take the pledge

To register, just provide your EmiratesID number and email to receive a certificate from Dubai Police with your name on it, signifying your commitment to road safety.

After completing the registration, a Certificate of Participation will be sent to your e-mail address. You will also be entered into the draw for rewards.

Community awareness

In an earlier statement, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, noted: "The 'Accident-Free Day' campaign serves as a community awareness initiative that coincides with the beginning of the school year when traffic education is intensified. Its objective is to encourage active community participation in promoting overall safety measures."

He also urged all drivers to abide by speed limits in school zones and refrain from distracted driving such as using mobile phones. Motorists must always adhere to designated lanes and avoid driving when tired.

Violating speed limits in school zones carry a fine between Dh300 and Dh3,000. In Abu Dhabi, motorists or parents dropping off and picking up their children should not exceed 30kmph while driving in school areas. Speed limits in Dubai and Sharjah, meanwhile, vary between 30 and 40kmph.

