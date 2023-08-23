Up to Dh3,000 fine in Dubai: Police urge drivers to be careful on first day of school

'Accident-Free Day' campaign is a community awareness initiative at beginning of the school year, when traffic education is intensified

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023

The Dubai Police have reiterated the call to achieve 'A Day Without Accidents' when most schools reopen on Monday, August 28. They have emphasised on prioritising road safety and complying with traffic laws to ensure a seamless and incident-free start of classes.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, urged drivers to abide by speed limits in school zones and refrain from distracted driving such as using mobile phones. Motorists must always adhere to designated lanes and avoid driving when tired. They should – at all times – also respect for the stop sign displayed by school buses.

"The 'Accident-Free Day' campaign serves as a community awareness initiative that coincides with the beginning of the school year when traffic education is intensified. Its objective is to encourage active community participation in promoting overall safety measures," he noted.

He added the campaign is aimed at creting “a collective sense of responsibility and community collaboration, ultimately serving the public interest on the first day of school by encouraging them to avoid traffic violations and reduce the accident rate.

Observe speed limits

Violating speed limits in school zones across carry a fine between Dh300 and Dh3,000. In Abu Dhabi, motorists or parents dropping off and picking up their children should not exceed 30km/hour while driving in school areas. Speed limits in Dubai and Sharjah, meanwhile, vary between 30 and 40km/hr.

Here is the list of fines and penalties for drivers who fail to abide by the speed limit, according to the UAE Federal Traffic Law:

Dh300 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 20 km/hour

Dh600 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 30 km/hour

Dh700 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 40 km/hour

Dh1,000 fine – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 50 km/hour

Dh1,500 fine plus 6 black points; vehicle confiscation for 15 days for light vehicles – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 60 km/hour

Dh2,000 fine plus 12 black points; vehicle confiscation for 30 days for light vehicles – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by more than 60 km/hour

Dh3,000 fine plus 23 black points; vehicle confiscation for 60 days for light vehicles – if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 80 km/hour

