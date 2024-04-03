9-day Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Residents pay up to Dh10,000 per night as hotels record 100% occupancy

File photo used for illustrative purposes only

Hotels and short-term rentals across the UAE are seeing a huge surge in demand as Eid holidays were announced on Monday. According to the announcement, residents will enjoy either a six-day break or a nine-day break depending on when the moon is sighted for Eid Al Fitr.

“Our resort was already experiencing high occupancy from midweek onwards,” said Ramsey Saarany, General Manager Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort. “However, once the public holiday was officially announced, we observed a surge in bookings for earlier dates. As a result, the entire week now appears to be strong in terms of reservations. Our occupancy rates are exceptionally high, with the majority of days expected to reach full capacity.

This Eid break will be the longest public holiday of the year for UAE residents, causing airfares to soar by nearly 400 per cent to some destinations. Short term rentals have also seen their business multiply.

“This year the Eid break is longer and with the last-minute bookings rush we are expecting a huge surge with an anticipated 30 percent increase in business as compared to the last year,” said Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes. “The rates vary with property size and location but with the current increase, room rates are starting from approximately Dh10,000 per night. We are expecting an occupancy rate of an impressive 80 percent, which will surpass last year's figures by double digits.”

'Significant increase' in demand

Other hotels in the country are also reporting exceptionally high occupancy rates. The Banyan Tree Dubai located on Bluewaters has reported that 80-90 percent of its rooms are booked. “We've seen a significant increase in bookings especially from the UAE & KSA markets,” said Bassem Saudy, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing from the hotel. “We have an Eid Staycation offer, featuring a 20 per cent discount on the best available room rate, daily breakfast, and a 20 per cent off on both dining and spa experiences, which many guests are taking advantage of.”

The guests at several of the hotels are coming from all over the world. “We have observed an increase in demand for Eid, primarily from GCC countries, Turkey, and various parts of Europe,” said Mouna Kessous, Cluster Marketing Manager at Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Our occupancy rates are well above 90 percent.”

It isn’t just hotels that is experiencing a surge in demand. Rental cars and buses are also being booked out very quickly. “We are expecting an increase in demand for transportation services, with a projected surge of up to 10 per cent in daily or weekly bookings,” said Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of Selfdrive Mobility. “Given the familial nature of Eid celebrations, we anticipate a preference for spacious and comfortable vehicles, particularly full-sized and compact SUVs. These vehicles are well-suited to accommodate families travelling together.”

Popular packages

Despite the high costs, guests at UAE hotels are not skimping on their staycations. Ramsey said the hotel is seeing an increase in demand for their premium villa packages. “Our pool villas provide breathtaking views and privacy,” he said.

“Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive experiences such as a bespoke barbecue curated by their personal chef. We've noticed an increase in bookings for larger rooms and villas, catering to groups and extended families seeking spacious accommodations during their stay.”

At the Banyan Tree as well, all-inclusive packages are very popular. “Whether couples or families, we see people opting for packages that are inclusive of accommodation, F&B and spa treatments,” said Bassem. “People prefer a luxurious break where they can take a break with everything easily available, with customised service.”

According to Mahtani, Downtown, Dubai Marina, and JBR are the most coveted locations for short-term rentals in Dubai.

