Eid Al Fitr 2024 in UAE: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai this long weekend

Boston joins Chicago, New York, and Washington as Etihad's fourth destination in the US
Staying in the UAE for the long Eid Al Fitr weekend? Enjoy the festivities across Dubai with fireworks lighting up the sky almost every night.
Employees in the private sector may get a break of up to nine days, depending on when the moon is sighted. While many families are travelling during this period — especially since it comes right after schools' spring break — there are those who opt to stay put and celebrate Eid in the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Certain places in Dubai have been lighting up skies with regular fireworks shows since Ramadan begand. But once Eid Al Fitr rolls in, expect grander spectacles at major landmarks.
Here's where you and your family can watch the fireworks during the upcoming long weekend:
The popular festival park is transforming into a vibrant spectacle adorned with festive decorations for Eid. Visitors can enjoy daily musical fireworks displays alongside a lineup of more than 200 daily cultural and entertainment shows.
Besides its thrilling rides, mascot appearances, and delightful feasts, Dubai Parks and Resorts is rolling out a grand celebration for Eid Al Fitr.
Guests will have the opportunity to be among the first to witness the thrilling Alien Parade, a brand-new show featuring dancing astronauts, specialty acts, and outer spaced-themed fun, taking place outdoors.
Shopping with the family? Treat the kids to a dazzling show at the waterfront destination Dubai Festival City Mall.
Even those going on a road trip for a quick escape from the city can enjoy an Eid sky spectacle. If you're going up the majestic mountains of Hatta, don't miss the show.
If you missed all the fireworks on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, you'll still have a chance to catch them in the historic neighbourhood of Al Seef.
Picked a restaurant on Bluewaters for your get-together? Start your dinner with a visual treat and be on the lookout for special offers.
A party by the beach is always a good idea, especially with the perfect weather. If you're planning to see the fireworks at JBR, get there early to secure the best spot.
Boston joins Chicago, New York, and Washington as Etihad's fourth destination in the US
With this addition, IndiGo will operate 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities
At Dh1.14 trillion, the emirate’s GDP achieved its best performance in the year in terms of value in 10 years
Emirates Red Crescent said that plans are underway to provide Eid clothing to people in Gaza
It is a downgrade from the 5.7 per cent GDP projection for 2024
The objective is to regulate commercial fishing to ensure sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters
The Abu Dhabi operator announced it will be giving away "all its prizes" on April 3
The young people and their families enjoyed a Ramadan iftar with the workers and staff of the correction centre