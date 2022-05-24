3-day super sale in Dubai: Top premium brands that will offer up to 90% off

The NCM has issued a dust storm alert, with varying intensities expected
By now, we are sure you have all heard about the massive sale happening in Dubai this weekend. The three-day super sale will offer up to 90 per cent discounts on a selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics, and other items from May 27 to 29.
The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has now revealed the premium brand stores that will be taking part in the sale.
Shoppers can choose from over 100 premium brand stores, including Tory Burch, Karl Lagerfield, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdales, Rivoli, Kenzo, Christian Louboutin, Emporio Armani, Coach, Puma, Jashanmal, All Saints, Steve Madden, Chattels & More, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste.
Which are the participating malls?
Shopping destinations where you can find offers include:
