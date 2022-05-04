Dubai Food Festival: Emirate to showcase itself as top culinary capital

Here's the complete line-up of the event

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 3:47 PM

The Dubai Food Festival this year celebrates the Emirate as a global culinary capital. Showcasing the city’s most exciting gastronomy offerings and remarkable epicurean experiences, the 14-day city-wide festival of food began on May 2 and ends on May 15.

With participation from 12,000 restaurants and cafes, Dubai entices the most enthusiastic diner with tempting flavours from all over the world.

Residents can experience everything from world-renowned chefs and global restaurant brands to street food and home-grown restaurants that are inspired by the 200 plus nationalities living in the city.

Here's an insider guide to sampling the city's culinary highlights happening from May 2 to 15:

First ever mall-led Supper Club featuring special guest Madame Vo

Festival Plaza is set to launch the first-ever mall-led supper club on the occasion of the Dubai Food Festival in celebration of good food with a good cause. Hosted by DJ and radio presenter Jade Worsley, the Festival Plaza Supper Club’s first edition is set to take place on May 12 at 6 pm on the mall’s first level.

Special guest Madame Vo from the Chinese-themed supper club, Haus of Vo, will be sharing stories on her passion for creating exquisite meals and her culinary adventures. The evening will feature a specially curated menu by the talented chefs Rahmat Hidayat and Munish Rana from the Asian restaurant, Ming’s Chamber.

For the mall hoppers

From authentic Roman dishes at Pizza Al Taglio’s; sustainable, fresh, and high-quality ingredients at Poke and Co; to Parker’s, perfect for breakfast; and hearty delicious cuisine at Amazigh – indulge in cuisines from all around the world across Majid Al Futtaim Malls.

Dubai Restaurant Week

Taste the best the city has to offer as Dubai Restaurant Week returns from May 6-15 as part of the Dubai Food Festival. Choose from signature experiences at participating restaurants offering gourmet set menus starting from just Dh 95 for lunch and Dh 150 for dinner.

Festive menu at La Mer

Head to the beach and celebrate the Eid holidays by the sea at La Mer, with festive menus, great dining offers and live entertainment from 5 pm onwards. The Dubai Food Festival ‘Dine and Win’ promotion will also run over the Eid break, giving visitors who dine at La Mer the chance to win a family vacation to Paris.

Enjoy foodie experiences

The fourth edition of Foodie Experiences continues to cook up a storm, giving residents a unique insight into the city’s culinary dynamism. Sign up to enjoy curated one-off experiences from May 2-15, including Masterclasses with experts, themed experiential tours, Culinary Collaborations and exclusive Chef's Table tasting menus. Try out the Sushi class with chef Tatsu at 1004 Gourmet or the low sourdough class with chef Sheerin.

Delicacies at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Enjoy delicious flavours at Mezzerie. Families, friends and couples can enjoy a lavish spread of Middle Eastern favourites such as hot and cold mezze, lamb ouzi, mixed grills and much more. Live cooking stations will feature fresh seafood and a selection of Eid desserts will conclude the culinary extravaganza.

Hidden gems in Dubai

From the bustling streets of Bur Dubai to the quieter neighbourhoods of Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, Dubai is dotted with numerous culinary Hidden Gems. Seek out a few of the best authentic eateries, discover diverse food treasures and sample unsung dining heroes.

There are thousands of eateries in the city but if adventurers are keen to go off the beaten track and discover fresh authentic flavours, it's time to start a new culinary journey.

Often tucked away beside high-rises, busy storefronts and nondescript streets, these hidden gems deserve to be celebrated. They are community favourites that shine bright in bustling neighbourhoods, bringing local residents and curious visitors together to feast on the regular.