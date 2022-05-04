Dubai Food Festival: Emirate to showcase itself as top culinary capital

Sri Lankan food is distinct from other cuisines in the Indian subcontinent and is known to be spicy and aromatic
Food1 month ago
The Dubai Food Festival this year celebrates the Emirate as a global culinary capital. Showcasing the city’s most exciting gastronomy offerings and remarkable epicurean experiences, the 14-day city-wide festival of food began on May 2 and ends on May 15.
With participation from 12,000 restaurants and cafes, Dubai entices the most enthusiastic diner with tempting flavours from all over the world.
Residents can experience everything from world-renowned chefs and global restaurant brands to street food and home-grown restaurants that are inspired by the 200 plus nationalities living in the city.
First ever mall-led Supper Club featuring special guest Madame Vo
Festival Plaza is set to launch the first-ever mall-led supper club on the occasion of the Dubai Food Festival in celebration of good food with a good cause. Hosted by DJ and radio presenter Jade Worsley, the Festival Plaza Supper Club’s first edition is set to take place on May 12 at 6 pm on the mall’s first level.
Special guest Madame Vo from the Chinese-themed supper club, Haus of Vo, will be sharing stories on her passion for creating exquisite meals and her culinary adventures. The evening will feature a specially curated menu by the talented chefs Rahmat Hidayat and Munish Rana from the Asian restaurant, Ming’s Chamber.
For the mall hoppers
From authentic Roman dishes at Pizza Al Taglio’s; sustainable, fresh, and high-quality ingredients at Poke and Co; to Parker’s, perfect for breakfast; and hearty delicious cuisine at Amazigh – indulge in cuisines from all around the world across Majid Al Futtaim Malls.
Dubai Restaurant Week
Taste the best the city has to offer as Dubai Restaurant Week returns from May 6-15 as part of the Dubai Food Festival. Choose from signature experiences at participating restaurants offering gourmet set menus starting from just Dh 95 for lunch and Dh 150 for dinner.
Festive menu at La Mer
Head to the beach and celebrate the Eid holidays by the sea at La Mer, with festive menus, great dining offers and live entertainment from 5 pm onwards. The Dubai Food Festival ‘Dine and Win’ promotion will also run over the Eid break, giving visitors who dine at La Mer the chance to win a family vacation to Paris.
Enjoy foodie experiences
The fourth edition of Foodie Experiences continues to cook up a storm, giving residents a unique insight into the city’s culinary dynamism. Sign up to enjoy curated one-off experiences from May 2-15, including Masterclasses with experts, themed experiential tours, Culinary Collaborations and exclusive Chef's Table tasting menus. Try out the Sushi class with chef Tatsu at 1004 Gourmet or the low sourdough class with chef Sheerin.
Delicacies at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Enjoy delicious flavours at Mezzerie. Families, friends and couples can enjoy a lavish spread of Middle Eastern favourites such as hot and cold mezze, lamb ouzi, mixed grills and much more. Live cooking stations will feature fresh seafood and a selection of Eid desserts will conclude the culinary extravaganza.
Hidden gems in Dubai
From the bustling streets of Bur Dubai to the quieter neighbourhoods of Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, Dubai is dotted with numerous culinary Hidden Gems. Seek out a few of the best authentic eateries, discover diverse food treasures and sample unsung dining heroes.
There are thousands of eateries in the city but if adventurers are keen to go off the beaten track and discover fresh authentic flavours, it's time to start a new culinary journey.
Often tucked away beside high-rises, busy storefronts and nondescript streets, these hidden gems deserve to be celebrated. They are community favourites that shine bright in bustling neighbourhoods, bringing local residents and curious visitors together to feast on the regular.
Sri Lankan food is distinct from other cuisines in the Indian subcontinent and is known to be spicy and aromatic
Food1 month ago
Ready to celebrate Holi? Add to the fanfare by preparing these lip-smacking delicacies at home
Food1 month ago
The popular food delivery service will feature Ronaldo in a number of campaigns and on-ground activations across MENA.
Food1 month ago
...And gave it up 4 years later, to travel across the world in search of authentic Asian cuisine. Recently opening her new fine-dining restaurant in Cologne, the chef seeks to fight for her star and win it back
Food2 months ago
Here are the spots you must try
Food2 months ago
A gift from Sicily under Arab rule
Food2 months ago
The homegrown Emirati brand pipped iconic franchises, such as Japan’s Zuma, to win the prestigious award
Food2 months ago
Your favourite food just got yummier, healthier and inimitable
Food2 months ago