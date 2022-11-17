288,037 traffic fines issued in Dubai this year: Official reveals top 8 offences

The emirate's police has also issued over 9,000 fines to jaywalkers crossing roads in undesignated areas, noting that they also contribute to road accidents

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 1:33 PM

Failure to abide by lane discipline is the number 1 traffic offence recorded by the Dubai Police during the first half of 2022, a recent report stated.

Speaking to Arabic newspaper Al Emarat Al Youm, Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the traffic department, said that not abiding by lane discipline is an offence to other drivers as well, who may suddenly find a car in front of them on the road and feel hostility.

This is why the Dubai Police uses different technologically advanced methods to monitor and track these offences, Col Bin Suwaidan said.

The report said that the Dubai Police issued 288,037 traffic fines and that the top offences were:

Failure to abide by lane discipline

Using a phone while driving

Not leaving a safe distance between vehicles

Jumping a red signal

Sudden swerving

Stopping on the road for no reason

Being inconsiderate of other road users

Entering a road without making sure it’s clear

Speaking to Al Emarat Al Youm, Col Bin Suwaidan noted that while the Dubai Police seeks to reward and encourage good driving habits through programmes such as the “White Points,” it also seeks to highlight negative driving practices that cause severe accidents or hostility on the roads.

Using a mobile phone while driving is also a serious offence with nearly 33,129 fines issued during the first six months of the year. This violation is generally the reason behind the sudden swerving of vehicles on the road (5,738 fines issued).

This led to 401 accidents during the first half of 2022, causing the death of 7 people and the injuries of 245.

When it comes to jumping the red light, Col Bin Suwaidan told the paper that nearly 16,892 fines were issued and that this violation has resulted in 50 accidents during the first half of the year – leaving 4 people dead and 64 injured.

Nearly 14,084 fines were issued for not leaving a safe distance between vehicles, which he noted was a serious offence – particularly on highways, as it decreases the possibility of avoiding accidents. It came second in the list of offences that led to accidents, causing 350 accidents, leading to the death of 9 people and the injuries of 248 others.

Topping that list was being inconsiderate of others on the road, which caused 175 accidents that led to the death of 10 people during the first half of 2022, as well as the injury of 182 others, the report said.

Stopping in the middle of the road for no reason has led to 7,600 fines during the first half of the year, and has caused the death of 3 people out of only 5 accidents.

Finally, entering a road without making sure it’s clear was the cause behind 3,334 traffic fines in the first half of the year, which lead to 117 accidents, leading to the death of 2 and the injuries of 101 people.

Speaking to the paper, Col Bin Suwaidan also said that the Dubai Police has issued 9,416 fines to jaywalkers who cross the roads in undesignated areas and added that they are also a notable reason for road accidents.