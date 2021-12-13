Dubai Duty Free announces special 72-hour pre-Christmas sale

The discount offer also extends to Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.

Dubai Duty Free has announced a special 25 per cent discount on a wide range of products over three days starting from December 18 until the 20, to mark its 38th anniversary celebration.

The 25 per cent discount offer will be available for all departing, transiting and arriving passengers at Dubai International Airport, beginning at midnight on December 17 and ending at midnight on December 20. The offer will also extend to Dubai Duty Free’s Home Delivery service, available for UAE residents.

Commenting on the anniversary day plans, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “The anniversary discount offer, which began with our 20th anniversary in 2003, proved to be so popular that we have decided to continue this offer every year. We see this as our way of saying thank you to our customers, whether in person or online, for their continuous support to Dubai Duty Free over the years.”

The promotion applies to major categories including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, confectionery, and leather goods with the exclusion of certain categories such as gold, electronics and select fashion brands.

The 3-day 25 per cent discount offer also extends to Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.

Travelling customers can also avail of this offer online by using the Dubai Duty Free’s Click and Collect service to pre-order their goods 12 hours before departure and collect them at the designated collection points at Dubai Duty Free.

As part of the 38th Anniversary celebrations, Dubai Duty Free will also conduct a Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws on the anniversary day of December 20.