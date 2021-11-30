Expo 2020 Dubai: Upgrade your 'festive pass' to a season one for Dh150

Multi-day pass offers unlimited entries until December 31

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 6:56 PM

Here is your golden chance to explore all the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai. While entry to the mega event is free on UAE National Day, one day is just not enough to take in all that the world fair has to offer.

Organisers had recently announced a Dh95 ‘festive pass’ that unlocks “unlimited access to a wonderful winter”. It is on sale until the end of December.

According to the ticketing office of Expo 2020, the multi-day pass offers unlimited entries until December 31.

What’s more, you can upgrade the multi-day pass to a season pass for Dh150. Additionally, the pass offers 10 Smart Queue Bookings for participating pavilions and attractions.

The festive pass will let you explore Expo during the winter.

Expo will commemorate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee from December 1 to 4 with ‘The Journey of the 50’ – “a blend of human performance and theatrics, showcasing Al Wasl dome’s unique capabilities in a never-before-seen way with a cast of more than 200”.

The venue will host fireworks displays and concerts during this period.

The winter season will see Al Wasl Plaza adorned with Christmas tree lighting. Visitors can “enjoy festive trains, twinkling street lights, dazzling fireworks and a dash of snow”.

“From Santa Claus and his 3D camels, to giant snow globes, reindeer (but not as you know them), a festive facelift for Opti and gifts from around the world Expo – not to mention carol concerts, flying pianos and seasonal tunes from District musicians and Exposonix – the site will come alive with holiday cheer,” organisers had said in a Press release.