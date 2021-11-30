Expo 2020 Dubai: Upgrade your 'festive pass' to a season one for Dh150

Santa will fulfil wishes and spread holiday cheer
Expo 20206 days ago
Here is your golden chance to explore all the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai. While entry to the mega event is free on UAE National Day, one day is just not enough to take in all that the world fair has to offer.
Organisers had recently announced a Dh95 ‘festive pass’ that unlocks “unlimited access to a wonderful winter”. It is on sale until the end of December.
According to the ticketing office of Expo 2020, the multi-day pass offers unlimited entries until December 31.
What’s more, you can upgrade the multi-day pass to a season pass for Dh150. Additionally, the pass offers 10 Smart Queue Bookings for participating pavilions and attractions.
Expo will commemorate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee from December 1 to 4 with ‘The Journey of the 50’ – “a blend of human performance and theatrics, showcasing Al Wasl dome’s unique capabilities in a never-before-seen way with a cast of more than 200”.
The venue will host fireworks displays and concerts during this period.
The winter season will see Al Wasl Plaza adorned with Christmas tree lighting. Visitors can “enjoy festive trains, twinkling street lights, dazzling fireworks and a dash of snow”.
“From Santa Claus and his 3D camels, to giant snow globes, reindeer (but not as you know them), a festive facelift for Opti and gifts from around the world Expo – not to mention carol concerts, flying pianos and seasonal tunes from District musicians and Exposonix – the site will come alive with holiday cheer,” organisers had said in a Press release.
Santa will fulfil wishes and spread holiday cheer
Expo 20206 days ago
Fine-dining experience to show off dishes inspired by country's hospitality
Expo 20206 days ago
Madam Sharimahton, Deputy CEO of MATRADE, explains how the world has recognised the halal industry as the new engine of economic growth
Expo 20206 days ago
Golden Jubilee weekend promises to be an emotional journey full of surprises
Expo 20206 days ago
The shows are being performed at the Opportunity Pavilion Plaza until February
Expo 20206 days ago
The 1,914 horsepower car accelerates from 0-60 miles per hour in just 1.85 seconds.
Expo 20201 week ago
Ronald Skiles, 74, attended his first Expo in Seattle in 1962
Expo 20201 week ago
The rotating observation tower rises 46 metres above ground level to give visitors an unmatched view of the Expo site
Expo 20201 week ago