Sheikh Zayed Festival starts tomorrow: Free bus services, fireworks, over 4,500 cultural events

Entry pass costs Dh5 per person, free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens

Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 10:39 AM

Free bus rides will be available for the general public to travel to the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2021 in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba.

The festival, named after the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, starts tomorrow and runs till April 1, 2022.

More than 22,500 participants from all over the world will come to take part in the festival, with more than 4,500 cultural events, 650 performances and events, and more than 130 workshops for children.

There will be different international folklore pavilions, cultural events, concerts, water and laser shows, fireworks, car show, ice skating rink, glow garden and host of activities for all age groups to enjoy.

Free regular bus services, at a frequency of 30 minutes, are available from Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station (3 pm), Cooperative Association (3.30 pm) and Bani Yas Bus Station (4 pm).

Entry tickets cost Dh5 per person, and it’s free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens.

The festival has taken a series of precautionary measures for safety, including surveillance cameras, social distancing instructions, wearing of masks, and periodic checkups of festival workers.

All visitors need to wear a mask at all times, follow safe distancing norms and ensure the Al Hosn app shows a green pass status.

Festival timings are from 4pm to midnight on weekdays, and till 1am on Thursday, Friday and national holidays.