UAE: Fireworks, water shows with 3D holograms and more at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Wed 10 Nov 2021

Replicas of traditional Emirati neighbourhoods, rollercoasters and fireworks are among the few things that are in store for visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Festival this year.

The festival will take place from November 18, 2021, to April 1, 2022. This year's edition features thousands of recreational, educational and cultural events, all of which will be conducted with the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

Visitors will discover the Year of the 50th Zone, which houses a unique art gallery featuring the UAE's journey over the past 50 years. It also sheds light on the aspirations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his clear vision of building a promising future for the UAE.

The festival has also allocated pavilions, exhibitions and traditional neighbourhood zones to showcase the UAE’s civilization and various aspects of its culture and heritage.

Here is the line-up of activities.

>> Replicas of traditional neighbourhoods: The festival has replicas of traditional neighbourhoods from different nations and civilisations around the world, each reflecting the different aspects of these cultures, such as architectural heritage, markets, products and traditional aesthetics.

>> Emirates Fountain: The first of its kind in the UAE, the Emirates Fountain is destined to be one of the most popular areas of the festival. It features internationally-themed water shows, daily laser displays and 3D holograms, all set to popular music.

>> Bungee jumping, zip lining and more: For the first time, the Al Forsan International Sports Resort is joining the festival with a variety of exciting sports-related activities for the whole family, including karting, shooting, axe throwing, archery, driving and flight simulations, bungee jumping and trampoline, zip lines, radio controlled cars, horse arena and many, many more.

>> Funfair City: A huge amusement park, Funfair City is designed for visitors of all ages and features a variety of rides, including a rollercoaster.

>> Special equestrian presentations: Special presentations showing the grace and beauty of pure-bred Arabian horses will be held. These horses carry deep connotations of traditions in Arab history and are a symbol of authenticity and beauty, along with pony and camel rides.

>> Firework display: Visitors and the population around Al Wathba will be dazzled by spectacular firework displays at 9pm every Friday. It will accompanied by lively music, water fountain and laser shows - the show that entered the famous Book of World Records.In addition, there will be more firework shows on special occasions, such as the UAE National Day and New Year's Eve celebrations.

>> Prizes galore: Visitors will have thousands of opportunities to win valuable prizes, through its many daily competitions and draws, including the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed International Festival for Arabian Horses prize draws.

>> Gastronomic delights: Festival food lovers will be able to experience a wide range of dishes at over 50 restaurants and food trucks that serve meals and snacks from diverse cuisines around the world to satisfy all tastes and ages.

>> Be amazed by the Miracle Garden: Families and visitors will have the unique opportunity to take a walk amongst an impressive collection of famous buildings and illusion structures all covered in thousands of different flowers.

>> Children's events: The organising committee of the festival have devoted many events to children, most notably the Majid TV cartoon entertainment shows in an area dedicated especially for their enjoyment, in addition to the Crazy Car area with its child-safe mini go-carts, to let children indulge themselves in an atmosphere of fun, joy and endless entertainment.