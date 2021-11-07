Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin on November 18

New edition to include events and entertainment shows aimed at preserving heritage

File photo

By Wam Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:40 PM

A host of activities have been planned for the upcoming Sheikh Zayed Festival that's kicking off on November, 18 and running until April 1, 2022 at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The festival is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The organising committee said the festival will focus on preserving the nation’s heritage, showcase the depth of the UAE’s civilisation, and enhance Abu Dhabi’s stature as a leading tourism and cultural destination in the region.

The festival’s new edition will include a full agenda of events and major entertainment shows aimed at preserving heritage and showcasing entertainment. The list includes National Day celebrations, the International Civilisations March, the New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Al Wathba Costume Show.

The organising committee recently announced the festival’s new visual media identity, featuring a hawk and the Al Maqta Bridge on its design, reflecting the country’s past traditions, bright future and optimistic vision for the upcoming 50 years.