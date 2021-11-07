Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin on November 18

As soon as the team arrived with the meal packs, celebrations began at the workers' accommodation
UAE6 hours ago
A host of activities have been planned for the upcoming Sheikh Zayed Festival that's kicking off on November, 18 and running until April 1, 2022 at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.
The festival is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
The organising committee said the festival will focus on preserving the nation’s heritage, showcase the depth of the UAE’s civilisation, and enhance Abu Dhabi’s stature as a leading tourism and cultural destination in the region.
The festival’s new edition will include a full agenda of events and major entertainment shows aimed at preserving heritage and showcasing entertainment. The list includes National Day celebrations, the International Civilisations March, the New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Al Wathba Costume Show.
The organising committee recently announced the festival’s new visual media identity, featuring a hawk and the Al Maqta Bridge on its design, reflecting the country’s past traditions, bright future and optimistic vision for the upcoming 50 years.
As soon as the team arrived with the meal packs, celebrations began at the workers' accommodation
UAE6 hours ago
New law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint custody of children and inheritance
UAE7 hours ago
Violators will face Dh500 fine and will receive four black points
UAE8 hours ago
Second prize worth Dh1 million was shared by 16 participants
UAE8 hours ago
Representatives discuss strategies to strengthen legacies at House of Wisdom
UAE9 hours ago
Move comes as part of digitisation, customer happiness initiatives
UAE9 hours ago
Meeting discusses how the cities can share their experiences with future holders of the title
UAE18 hours ago
The rain prayers will be held across the nation on November 12
UAE21 hours ago