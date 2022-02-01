Lunar New Year 2022: Burj Khalifa to light up in celebration till Feb 4

The Burj Khalifa Chinese New Year show will have the vibrance and beauty of past celebratory projections.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 12:19 PM

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, will light up to celebrate the Chinese New Year from February 1 to 4, said

To mark The Year of the Tiger, the Burj will light up twice during its four-day run at 7:45pm and 9:45pm.

The Burj Khalifa Chinese New Year show will have the vibrating energy and beauty of past Burj Khalifa projections which residents and visitors have come to know and love. People can choose to witness the show from the famed boardwalk of The Dubai Fountain or from one of the many restaurants at The Dubai Mall.

The world’s tallest tower is one of the biggest attractions in Dubai for tourists. A lot of companies and high net worth individuals like to celebrate their milestones and birthdays by lighting up on the Burj Khalifa.

Last month, world renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s had his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s face emblazoned on the Burj to celebrate her birthday.

