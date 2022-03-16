Dubai: Global Village announces extension of dates

Dubai Museum of the Future like you have never seen before; Sheikh Hamdan posts stunning video
Dubai’s Global Village has announced that its current season has been extended.
Season 26, which was to end on April 10, has been extended to May 7, the attraction posted on Twitter.
“Your wish is our command,” the Twitter post read.
Park admission tickets cost Dh15 via the app or online; or Dh20 at the gate.
The sprawling theme park is spread over 1.6 million square metres and 26 country pavilions are offering the finest shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.
New experiences this year include an iconic Instagram-able structure near the Arabian Square; corridor connecting Happiness Street with the newly named Fireworks Avenue; coffee shop on a bridge inspired by Budapest's famous 'Margaret Bridge'; and an adventure zone call Peter Rabbit, which houses activities based on the hit animated television series produced by Silvergate Media.
The Iraq Pavilion is also a new addition.
Additionally, the park hosts traditional cultural performances, street entertainment, dazzling main stage presentations, stunt shows, street food and a massive carnival area with loads of rides.
