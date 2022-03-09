Around the UAE: Five things to do today

From breakfast to eco-tourism and a thrilling ride, we've got you covered with these top options.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 9:12 AM

Start the day right with breakfast: Mornings set the tone for the rest of the day, and there is no better way to stay energised and active than with a hearty breakfast. Chie Restaurant at House of Wisdom in Sharjah offers delicious breakfast options as well as a variety of specialty coffees and signature and refreshing smoothies and juices. For breakfast, there’s a choice of eggs, sausage, beef bacon and toast, French toast, Avocado toast, buttermilk pancakes, Acai Bowl and Croque Frostier. Surrounded by books and culture, the restaurant is a great spot to enjoy a sumptuous breakfast, catch up with friends, or even your work and networking!

Have a laugh at Expo 2020: Don’t miss comedy night at Expo 2020 Dubai! Three stars of the promising comedy scene in South Africa will perform at DEC Arena today at 8pm. Join Marc Lottering, Tumi Morake, and Loyiso Gola; it’s going to be a riot. Buy your tickets at Platinumlist now.

Join the Transformers VR experience: Fancy an action-packed Transformers battle experience? Family entertainment center The Zone at Circle Mall has launched a next-generation VR Experience, Transformers Battle Arena. Licensed from Hasbro, the experience will allow Transformers fans to engage with the globally popular franchise like never before in a rich, immersive, and interactive VR environment. Four Players can go head to head, choose their favourite iconic characters from the series, including Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron or Sound Wave and battle it out for honours across 3 unique game maps, downtown cityscape, an industrial refinery, or take their battle to the docks. Timings: Weekdays 10am-10pm, weekends 10am-11pm.

This one’s for thrill-seekers: Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi (WTC) at its brand-new indoor attraction, Velocity. The 68-meter and 54-meter-long slides are the first-of-their-kind installations in the region and the longest and tallest stainless-steel slides to be based in a mall. They allow thrill-seekers to travel from the third floor of the shopping mall to the ground floor at a sliding speed of 2-3 meters per second. The price for one slide is Dh15 and Dh25 for two slides. Weekdays from 10am-10pm, weekends from 10am-12am.

Participate in a local eco-tourism experience: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is inviting UAE residents to escape for an outdoor adventure with a plethora of heart-warming eco-tourism driven activities. For example, animal lovers have the chance to feed the majestic resident Oryx and Gazelles in the Al Wadi Desert Nature Reserve while learning about the local wildlife such as how the Arabian Oryx was saved from the brink of extinction which is one of the world’s biggest conservation success stories. For an extra special memento, guests are invited to take photographs in this unique setting. It’s priced at Dh160 for adults and Dh125 for children. Other outdoor activities and adventures are available as well. For more information or to make a reservation email rc.rktrz.experience@ritzcarlton.com.