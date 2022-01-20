UAE-US travel: Emirates to resume all flights after 5G rollout delay

From January 21, the airline will reinstate its Boeing 777 operations.

Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 11:45 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 1:29 PM

Emirates airline has announced the resumption of flights to all of its US destinations after telecommunication operators delayed the roll-out of 5G networks around US airports.

A statement issued by the Dubai-based carrier on Thursday said that:

'As a result of telecommunication operators delaying the roll-out of 5G networks around US airports, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have issued formal notifications that lift the previous restriction on aircraft operations, enabling Emirates to safely restore full scheduled operations to all its US destinations by Saturday'

From January 21, the airline will reinstate its Boeing 777 operations to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle, the statement added.

Emirates services to Los Angeles, New York JFK, and Washington DC remain unimpacted. Flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco, on which the airline had temporarily deployed A380 aircraft on January 20 and 21, will return to Boeing 777 operations on January 22.

Emirates will resume flight operations to the following destinations starting January 21, 2022:

- Chicago (EK 235)

- Orlando (EK 219)

- Miami (EK 213)

- Dallas Fort Worth (EK 221)

- Seattle (EK 229)

- Newark (EK 209)

January 22 flights

- Houston (EK 211)

- San Francisco (EK 225)

- Boston (EK 237)

Earlier on Wednesday, Emirates had suspended its services to some US destinations based on the FAA advisory and Boeing recommendations on possible interference between the 5G antennas and aircraft systems, as safety of operations is the top priority.

ALSO READ:

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers by the temporary suspension of flights to some of our US destinations. Safety will always be our top priority, and we will never gamble on this front. We welcome the latest development which enables us to resume essential transport links to the US to serve travellers and cargo shippers. However, we are also very aware that this is a temporary reprieve, and a long-term resolution would be required. Emirates will continue to work closely with the aircraft manufacturers and relevant regulators to ensure the safety and continuity of our services.”

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and express appreciation to our teams and partners who have worked round the clock to minimise impact on customers and help us return to service quickly.”