Emirates suspends flights to several US cities due to 5G

Aviation1 week ago
Emirates airline has suspended flights to several US destinations from Wednesday due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services at certain airports in the US.
Dubai’s flagship carrier has suspended flights to 9 US cities — Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle — until further notice.
“Customers holding tickets with the final destination to any of the above will not be accepted at the point of origin. Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” the Dubai-based said in a statement on its website.
However, Emirates flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington DC (IAD) continue to operate as scheduled.
“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” said the statement.
The US aviation regulator – Federal Aviation Administrator – has warned that the deployment of new 5G technology could affect sensitive airplane instrument such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.
Aviation1 week ago
