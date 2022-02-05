UAE-India travel: Kerala eases quarantine rules for international passengers

The state has replaced the mandatory quarantine with an ‘advisable’ status

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 2:17 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 2:24 PM

Kerala has eased several Covid-19 restrictions for international passengers, the state’s health and family welfare department said Friday.

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and other international passengers need to undergo quarantine and tests only if they exhibit symptoms, a circular issued by the state department read.

Earlier, as advised by the Indian Federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a seven-day home quarantine was made mandatory for all travellers, including those from the UAE, to Kerala.

Over the past week, the rules were further relaxed for short-term travellers. However, the revised list of regulations, issued on February 4, supersedes all previous guidelines.

“A home quarantine is advisable for international travellers. They must continue self-monitoring for seven days from the arrival date and, if symptoms develop, shall undergo testing,” the State said. The Covid-19 rapid test on the eighth day after arrival has also been made “advisable”.

Moreover, travellers have been advised against attending congregations, closed spaces gatherings and crowds.

“Any international traveller, irrespective of the duration of stay in Kerala, will undergo symptom surveillance. If symptomatic, the passenger will undertake RTPCR tests at cost. Further actions will be taken as per results,” said the new circular.

Random testing of two per cent of international travellers in the flight will be done free of cost as well, stated the circular.