Covid-19 in India: Kerala announces 7-day home quarantine for international arrivals

A total of 3,007 cases of Omicron have also been reported in the country
coronavirus6 hours ago
Kerala on Friday announced the decision to impose a seven-day home quarantine for all international arrivals due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Health Minister Veena George said 280 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state so far. Most cases were reported among those who arrived from 'low-risk' countries.
The announcement comes just as India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said all international arrivals must undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in the country.
Following this, they would have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival.
The Ministry updated rules for India-bound travellers in view of the rising prevalence of the Omicron variant. The new standard operating procedure shall be made effective from January 11 onwards.
ALSO READ:
The Ministry confirmed children under five years were exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.
“However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,” stated the revised list of guidelines.
A total of 3,007 cases of Omicron have also been reported in the country
coronavirus6 hours ago
Educators' protest demands tougher pandemic safety measures, return to remote learning amid rising cases
coronavirus8 hours ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called their conduct irresponsible and a 'slap in the face' to those who have been following public health restrictions
coronavirus16 hours ago
Most of the country’s population has received two doses of the vaccine, including nearly 98 per cent of adults
coronavirus18 hours ago
The decision goes into effect Thursday
coronavirus19 hours ago
Another variant - labelled as IHU - is among those being monitored but is not circulating widely
coronavirus20 hours ago
Community leaders asked to look for unvaccinated people and ensure they were confined to their homes
coronavirus21 hours ago
Fabric face coverings are only 47 per cent effective against the virus
coronavirus22 hours ago