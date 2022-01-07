Covid-19 in India: Kerala announces 7-day home quarantine for international arrivals

So far, the state has recorded 280 cases of the Omicron variant

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 3:25 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 3:31 PM

Kerala on Friday announced the decision to impose a seven-day home quarantine for all international arrivals due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister Veena George said 280 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state so far. Most cases were reported among those who arrived from 'low-risk' countries.

The announcement comes just as India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said all international arrivals must undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in the country.

Following this, they would have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival.

The Ministry updated rules for India-bound travellers in view of the rising prevalence of the Omicron variant. The new standard operating procedure shall be made effective from January 11 onwards.

ALSO READ:

The Ministry confirmed children under five years were exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.

“However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,” stated the revised list of guidelines.