Covid: Kerala removes mandatory quarantine for expats on short-visit

Those who visit the state for one week can skip quarantine but should follow central government's test rules

Kerala health minister Veena George.

Tue 1 Feb 2022

Kerala state government has removed Covid-related mandatory quarantine for expatriates who visit the state for a short-term.

Kerala health minister Veena George on Tuesday told the media that expatriates who visit the state for a period of one week or shorter need not undergo mandatory quarantine. However, they will have to follow India government’s PCR test rules and other Covid guidelines. They can stay in a hotel or their home, George added.

Those who don’t undergo quarantine must leave the state within seven days.

Veena George said the state expects that the peak of the third wave would be over by the end of the first week of this month.

The state has also initiated new guidelines for Covid treatment in the state, asking the private and government hospitals to reserve beds for Covid patients. In government hospitals, 50 percent of the ICU beds are free, she added.

On Tuesday, the state reported 51,887 Covid-19 cases, the minister said.