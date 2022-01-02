UAE: Hundreds of expats stranded in Uganda due to flight suspensions

Most residents had planned to return in the beginning of January

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 3:11 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 3:13 PM

Ugandans working in the UAE are stranded back home due to the suspension of all inbound passenger flights from Uganda.

Most expats had travelled to Uganda for their annual leave, while others had taken a short trip to spend Christmas with their families. They were scheduled to return to the UAE in the beginning of January.

But on December 27, 2021, the UAE announced that travellers from Uganda, as well as a host of other countries, are not permitted to enter or transit through Dubai. The measure was taken to control the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Emirates airline website, passengers who have been in or transited through Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo (Congo - Brazzaville), Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe in the past 14 days are not permitted to enter or transit Dubai.

Sahil Qudra, a maths and physics teacher at Cambridge International School Dubai, had gone home in mid-December to see his ill mother. He had hoped to return to the UAE before the end of 2021 so he could resume teaching on January 3, when the second term begins.

But he was shocked when he and other passengers were informed by the airline officials at Entebbe International Airport that their flights had been cancelled. The news came just a few hours before departure time after they had gone through the necessary Covid-19 travel protocols.

“I was returning to the UAE on Tuesday, December 27, and was already at Entebbe airport at 12.30pm when I got the bad news that all flights from Uganda to the UAE were suspended,” said the 32-year-old teacher.

“It was shocking news to me. We didn’t get any prior communication from the airline about the cancellation of the flights. I had done the two Covid tests required to travel to Dubai.”

Qudra said it was "the worst day" in his travel experience.

"It’s very absurd. I am supposed to be in class on January 3 to teach my students," he said.

Besides his job, Qudra is also worried about his wife and two kids who are back in the UAE by themselves.

“My wife is apparently sick and she has nobody to take care of her. We hope that things get better soon, so we can be allowed to travel back to the UAE to work and also join our families,” he said.

Another Ugandan expat, Richard Kigongo, also a teacher at a private school in Abu Dhabi, is stranded in Kampala due to the flight suspensions.

“I had come back home to see my family during the short school break in December and was scheduled to return to the UAE before the end of the year," he said.

“Now I am stuck here. This temporary suspension of flights from Uganda to the UAE is likely to cause everlasting devastating effects to some of us."

For Ismail Okedi, who works for a government department in Abu Dhabi and was planning to return to the UAE at the beginning of 2022 after his annual leave, said the suspension of flights has affected him.

“I was scheduled to resume work in January. Now, the flights to the UAE have been suspended. I don’t know what to do now. Only waiting for UAE authorities to allow us to fly back so we can work,” he said.

Becky Lindah, a Dubai resident working at a restaurant, said she was spending her holidays in Uganda and was scheduled to resume her duties on January 2.

“I am now stranded here because there are no flights back to the UAE. I had communicated to my boss and informed him about the current situation,” she said.

“I wish the UAE government allows the returning residents, especially those who have been fully vaccinated, to return to the country and resume work after undergoing all health checks.”

In Uganda, 142,604 people have been infected with Covid-19since the outbreak of the pandemic and 3,297 deaths have been registered, according to the Ugandan Ministry of Health.