UAE flights: New AlHosn app feature lets unvaccinated citizens get green pass

This comes after the UAE lifted a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 5:42 PM

UAE’s AlHosn app now has a feature that lets unvaccinated Emiratis get a green pass. They can get the pass to travel by completing a disclaimer form.

The following categories of Emiratis must fill the form before travelling:

1. Unvaccinated.

2. Those who have received only one dose.

3. Those who have not received a booster dose of the vaccine six months after getting their second dose.

This comes after the UAE lifted a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis. Effective April 16, unvaccinated citizens can travel, provided they get a PCR test done within 48 hours of their flight.

The UAE has relaxed travel-related Covid safety rules as daily cases continue to dip sharply.

