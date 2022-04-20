UAE flights: New AlHosn app feature lets unvaccinated citizens get green pass

Both Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi International Airport are gearing up for busy travel weekends
Travel4 weeks ago
UAE’s AlHosn app now has a feature that lets unvaccinated Emiratis get a green pass. They can get the pass to travel by completing a disclaimer form.
The following categories of Emiratis must fill the form before travelling:
1. Unvaccinated.
2. Those who have received only one dose.
3. Those who have not received a booster dose of the vaccine six months after getting their second dose.
This comes after the UAE lifted a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis. Effective April 16, unvaccinated citizens can travel, provided they get a PCR test done within 48 hours of their flight.
The UAE has relaxed travel-related Covid safety rules as daily cases continue to dip sharply.
